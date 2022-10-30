Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

