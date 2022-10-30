Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,792.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,128 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

