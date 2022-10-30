Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.