Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.