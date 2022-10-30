Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

