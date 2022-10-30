Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $130.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMED. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

