American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

AFG opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

