American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Woodmark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

