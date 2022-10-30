Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

