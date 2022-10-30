AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

