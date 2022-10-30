Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $535,680 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

