Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 37.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 98,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.29. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

