Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Apple by 70.6% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 276,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

