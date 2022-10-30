Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

