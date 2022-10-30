Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

