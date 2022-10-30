Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

