Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $185.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,176,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $377,816,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,502,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

