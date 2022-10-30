Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $156.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,176,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $377,816,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

