Asset Planning Corporation Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 177,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

