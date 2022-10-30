Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,667 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Plug Power Stock Up 0.1 %

PLUG stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

