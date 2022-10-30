Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.