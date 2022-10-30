Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

