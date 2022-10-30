Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,899 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

