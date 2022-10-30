Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

RQI stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

