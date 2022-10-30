Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,460 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 89.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,601.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $621,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $426,032.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $426,032.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,088. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

