Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

IWL stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

