Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $140,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 136,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $92.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.