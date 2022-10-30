Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR opened at $22.23 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

