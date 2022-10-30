Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

BMO stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

