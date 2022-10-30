Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $211,000 in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,368,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $263.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

