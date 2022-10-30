Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

