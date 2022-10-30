Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $223,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

