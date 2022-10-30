Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

