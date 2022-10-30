Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $321,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $29.23 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

