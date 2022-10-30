Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

