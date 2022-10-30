Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

