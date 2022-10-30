Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,182 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $51,661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $34.87.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
