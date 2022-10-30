Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,755 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.