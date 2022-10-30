Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

