Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

