Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,088,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,769 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
JQUA opened at $38.40 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.
