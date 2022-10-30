Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 49.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

