Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,877 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,994,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
CLM opened at $8.27 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
