Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 313 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 690.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $72.82 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

