Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

