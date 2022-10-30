Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,189 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,743,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $79.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

