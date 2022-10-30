Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

PFLT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.