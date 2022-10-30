Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

