Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

SigmaTron International Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

