Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

